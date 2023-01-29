SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Achiuwa leads Raptors to 123-105 win over Trail Blazers

By Erik Garcu00eda Gundersen The Associated Press
Posted January 29, 2023 12:42 am

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Precious Achiuwa scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in place of the injured OG Anunoby to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 123-105 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.

Pascal Siakam scored 24 points and Gary Trent Jr. added 19 against his former team for the Raptors, who led by as many as 23 and never trailed. Scottie Barnes had 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Damian Lillard scored 30 points and Jerami Grant 28 for Portland, which had 12 turnovers that led to 22 points for Toronto. The Trail Blazers were also outrebounded 45-27.

Lillard’s 3-pointer cut the Raptors’ lead to 94-90 with 8:41 left, but that was the closest the Blazers would get.

The Raptors answered with baskets on their next three possessions to make it 100-90 and forcing a timeout by the Blazers with 7:24 left. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups was called for a technical foul during the timeout and Fred VanVleet extended the lead to 101-90.

A 3-pointer by Siakam made it 108-90 to send Portland fans to the exits.

UP NEXT

Raptors: At Phoenix on Monday night.

Trail Blazers: Host Atlanta on Monday night.

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

© 2023 The Canadian Press

