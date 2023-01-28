Traffic stop ends in 3 arrests and seizure of drugs, bear spray: Winnipeg police

A traffic stop in Winnipeg on Friday ended with three arrests and the seizure of drugs as well as a can of bear spray, police say.
At 5:11 a.m. officers were travelling on Sargent Avenue near Simcoe Street when they saw a vehicle driving in front of them with a licence plate obscured by snow.
Police say the hatchback began taking a series of sharp turns, and two passengers were seen acting suspiciously.
A traffic stop was conducted at Wellington Avenue and Burnell Street where officers say they noticed a can of bear spray on the floor of the vehicle.
All three occupants of the vehicle were removed by police and arrested but one of the suspects falsely identified himself and attempted to run away but was apprehended in the 800 block of Lipton Street after a brief foot pursuit.
Police say a search of the vehicle as well as the suspects and their property resulted in the seizure of several items, including:
- Two cans of bear spray
- 15.9 grams of cocaine
- 51 grams of fentanyl
- 238 percocet tablets
- Two mobile phones
- Score sheets
- $2,430 in cash
Now a 36-year-old man from Toronto, a 43-year-old man from Winnipeg and a 32-year-old woman from Winnipeg have been arrested and charged.
Both of the suspects from Winnipeg have been released on undertakings while the other suspect was detained.
