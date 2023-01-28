Winter weather advisories in place for Toronto, much of southern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto and much of southern Ontario is being warned to prepare for more wintery weather.

Environment Canada issued several winter weather travel advisories on Saturday, affecting the vast majority of southern Ontario.

The advisory issued for Toronto suggests that a “significant accumulation” of snow is expected from Saturday night into Sunday morning and throughout the afternoon.

It predicts a total accumulation of around 10 centimetres, warning that will create slippery surfaces.

“Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly,” the weather advisory said.

A similar advisory is in place for much of southern Ontario.

Northern Ontario, along with Algonquin and Burk’s Falls, does not have weather advisories in place. Nor does a strip of southern Ontario stretching from Niagara to London, Essex and Chatham-Kent.

An additional special weather statement has been issued for Burlington and Oakville.

For that area, Environment Canada has predicted a mix of snow and rain.

“A few centimetres of snow are expected this evening and then a switch to rain is likely Sunday morning before more cold air arrives and a few more centimetres of snow is possible by Sunday evening,” the special weather statement said.

The weather advisories and special statements come on the heels of a winter storm in the Greater Toronto Area that interrupted transit service and slowed roads on Wednesday and into Thursday.