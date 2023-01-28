Menu

Canada

‘Giant street party’: Dartmouth hosts artists in ice sculpting festival

By Megan King & Karla Renić Global News
Posted January 28, 2023 2:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Ice sculpting draws in crowds at Selwyn PolarFest'
Ice sculpting draws in crowds at Selwyn PolarFest
PolarFest in Selwyn township had a strong weekend – a welcome outdoor festival for locals weary of lockdowns and restrictions. On Saturday, the main draw was ice sculpting at both Heritage Park in Bridgenorth and Cenotaph park in Lakefield. Sam Houpt has the story – Feb 5, 2022

The biggest ice carving event in Atlantic Canada is taking place in Dartmouth on Saturday. Visitors can see sculptures take shape right before their eyes.

Tim Rissesco, CEO of the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission, described the Ice Festival as a “giant street party.”

Eight carvers carving over 40 ice sculptures could be seen Saturday along the Dartmouth waterfront, Portland and Ochterloney Streets and King’s Wharf.

“We have street curling and later tonight we’re gonna have music all over town as well. It’s a perfect day to come out and wander the streets,” Rissesco said.

He’s expecting to spend about 10 to 12 hours carving in total this weekend, and says the weather has been just right.

Carvers come from all over the Maritimes and come from three different disciplines. Some are artists, some are from the culinary world, and one is a chainsaw carver, Rissesco said.

He said Dartmouth used to have an annual winter carnival decades ago, with horse races, ice-skating and other events. But since winters have become warmer, it hasn’t been able to happen again.

The ice festival is an ode to the carnival that once was.

“I think for a lot of people, that’s very nostalgic. And we’re making the best of the winter we have.”

  View image in full screen
 . Megan King / Global News

Artist Claude Roussel is participating in the Ice Festival for the second year in a row.

“It’s who I am. I like being able to carve, to express myself,” he said. “I also like meeting people and talking to people, I like the social aspect of it.”

His friend — and well-known drum dancer — Mathew Nuqingaq, was supposed be at the festival with him, but couldn’t make it because of flight cancellations.

In a show of respect to Nuqingaq, carver Roussel created a drum dancer for one of his ice sculptures.

Claude Roussel carves ice at the Dartmouth Ice Festival. View image in full screen
Claude Roussel carves ice at the Dartmouth Ice Festival. Megan King / Global News

“As I’m carving it I’m thinking of different times, different experiences we’ve had… I’m enjoying it.”

Ice carving is not only fun, but it is a forgiving medium, Roussel said.

“You can heat it with a torch, and you get this crystal magical finish. It’s brittle but it doesn’t have grain per se, so it’s easier to carve.”

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

