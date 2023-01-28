Curry’s 35 points send Warriors past Raptors, 129-117

Send this page to someone via email

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had 35 points and 11 assists, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors 129-117 on Friday night.

The high-scoring affair was close until the Warriors pulled away with a 31-point fourth quarter, securing a sweep in the season series.

Klay Thompson added 29 points, knocking down six 3-pointers despite beginning the night 0 for 5 from beyond the arc. Though Thompson played in Warriors’ 126-110 victory in Toronto on Dec. 18, the game Friday was his first time facing the Raptors at home since he tore his ACL in his left knee in the deciding Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals won by Toronto in Oakland.

The Warriors have won consecutive home games after dropping four straight at the Chase Center.

Golden State’s bench outscored Toronto’s 39-26, highlighted by 15 points from Jonathan Kuminga. The 20-year-old missed his first three shots from deep before making four straight 3s in the final three minutes of the third quarter, giving the Warriors a 98-94 lead they did not relinquish.

Kevon Looney returned to the starting lineup and had 12 points and eight boards as six Warriors players scored in double figures.

Fred VanVleet had 28 points and 10 assists for the Raptors, who began their season-high, seven-game road trip 1-1. Scottie Barnes had 24 points and Pascal Siakam had 21, while Gary Trent Jr. added 17.

Precious Achiuwa contributed 17 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

CURRY FINED

Curry was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday for throwing his mouthpiece into the stands in a moment of frustration during the Warriors’ 122-120 win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday. Curry was whistled for his fifth technical foul of the season and subsequently ejected from the game.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Achiuwa’s double-double was his third in his last four games. … Toronto has gone 2-7 in the first game of back-to-backs and 3-5 in the second game this season after posting winning records in both categories in 2021-22.

Warriors: F Andrew Wiggins missed his second straight game with a non-COVID illness. … Jordan Poole scored a career-high 43 points on Dec. 18 vs. Toronto but was held to just nine on 4-of-8 shooting Friday. … Curry received his ninth All-Star nod Thursday and is the only player in franchise history with nine starts in the league showcase.

UP NEXT

Raptors: At Portland on Saturday.

Warriors: At Oklahoma City on Monday.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports