Police arrest 3 more young people in connection with Montreal North assault

Three more young people were arrested in connection with the attack on a 16-year-old boy on Monday after school in Montreal North, police confirmed Friday morning.

Authorities say the three arrested suspects are males aged 16, 19 and 19. The 16-year-old will appear in youth court.

Earlier this week a first suspect, aged 17, was arrested by Montreal police in connection with the same incident outside of Calixa-Lavallée high school.

The afternoon assault sent the victim to hospital with serious injuries to the upper body caused by a blunt object, according to officers. The suspects fled the scene.

Police say patrols have been boosted in the area to reassure residents and investigators are working closely with the school.

— with files from Kalina Laframboise, Global News