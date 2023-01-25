Kitchener, Waterloo, Woolwich declare snow events Wednesday as flurries continue to fall

Send this page to someone via email

The cities of Kitchener and Waterloo and the Township of Woolwich all declared snow events Wednesday that prohibit parking on streets into Thursday.

The snow events in all three municipalities will take effect at midnight and will remain in effect for up to 24 hours. If they need to be extended, the cities will make announcements on Thursday before 5 p.m.

The cities declare snow events when major storms are in the forecast in an effort to allow workers to get the streets cleared of snow.

In Kitchener, there will be a tag and tow process in effect that could see car owners receive an $80 ticket or vehicles could be towed if they are blocking the routes for snowplows.

Story continues below advertisement

Overnight parking exceptions in Kitchener and Waterloo have also been cancelled.

Waterloo is also asking for residents to remain patient as employees work to clear what is forecast to be between 15 and 20 cm of snow during Wednesday’s storm.

“During snowfall, crews will return multiple times to clear snow on main roads and GRT bus routes,” a release from Waterloo said.

“Residential roads will not be cleared until the snow lessens or stops, these roads have not been forgotten. Residents can assist by not parking on the streets at any time during the snow event, and not pushing snow from driveways or parking lots into or across the street.”

The city is also asking people to steer clear of sidewalks and trails to allow crews to clear snow with trackless units with plows, blowers and salters.