Police canine unit locates drugs along East City trail in Peterborough

Police say a police dog in Peterborough found cocaine along a walking trail in the city on Tuesday.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, two residents notified officers about a suspicious item beside a local walking trail near Maria Street in East City.
Police service dog Isaac and his handler Const. Robert Cowie searched the area.
Police say the canine found a small quantity of cocaine in the snow.
“Thank you again to the residents for calling in,” police said
