Crime

Police canine unit locates drugs along East City trail in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 12:56 pm
Peterborough Police Service dog Isaac with Const. Robert Cowie located drugs on a trail on Jan. 24, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough Police Service dog Isaac with Const. Robert Cowie located drugs on a trail on Jan. 24, 2023. Peterborough Police Service file

Police say a police dog in Peterborough found cocaine along a walking trail in the city on Tuesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, two residents notified officers about a suspicious item beside a local walking trail near Maria Street in East City.

Read more: Dog eats illicit drugs found on Peterborough Catholic elementary school property: police

Read next: Jeremy Renner was trying to save nephew when he was crushed by snowplow: report

Police service dog Isaac and his handler Const. Robert Cowie searched the area.

Trending Now

Police say the canine found a small quantity of cocaine in the snow.

“Thank you again to the residents for calling in,” police said

