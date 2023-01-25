Police canine unit locates drugs along East City trail in Peterborough

See more sharing options

Police say a police dog in Peterborough found cocaine along a walking trail in the city on Tuesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, two residents notified officers about a suspicious item beside a local walking trail near Maria Street in East City.

Police service dog Isaac and his handler Const. Robert Cowie searched the area.

Police say the canine found a small quantity of cocaine in the snow.

“Thank you again to the residents for calling in,” police said