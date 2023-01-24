Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged with impaired, prohibited driving by Ontario police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 24, 2023 1:06 pm
File photo of an OPP cruiser.
File photo of an OPP cruiser. File / AM980 London

A Winnipeg man will appear in an Ontario courtroom Tuesday after being arrested during a routine traffic stop Monday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police stopped a vehicle in Dryden, Ont., just after 2 p.m., due to unauthorized licence plates. Police said they determined the driver was drug-impaired and was prohibited from driving.

The man, 28, was arrested and charged with driving while prohibited, driving while impaired and obstructing a peace officer. He was taken to the Dryden OPP detachment for further testing and held in custody until his scheduled appearance before the Ontario court of justice.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP “shocked” over impaired drivers'
Manitoba RCMP “shocked” over impaired drivers

 

