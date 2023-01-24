Winnipeg man charged with impaired, prohibited driving by Ontario police

A Winnipeg man will appear in an Ontario courtroom Tuesday after being arrested during a routine traffic stop Monday afternoon.
Ontario Provincial Police stopped a vehicle in Dryden, Ont., just after 2 p.m., due to unauthorized licence plates. Police said they determined the driver was drug-impaired and was prohibited from driving.
The man, 28, was arrested and charged with driving while prohibited, driving while impaired and obstructing a peace officer. He was taken to the Dryden OPP detachment for further testing and held in custody until his scheduled appearance before the Ontario court of justice.
