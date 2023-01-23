Menu

Canada

Manitoba premier hints at financial aid, budget consultations float more tax cuts

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2023 2:04 pm
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson is hinting at more financial aid in the coming days to help people deal with inflation. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson is hinting at more financial aid in the coming days to help people deal with inflation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson is hinting at more financial aid in the coming days to help people deal with inflation.

Stefanson says everyone is struggling to make ends meet and there will be new details on ways the government will help later this week.

Last fall, the Progressive Conservative government issued cheques to low-income seniors and low- and middle-income families with children.

Stefanson indicated the government is now looking at a broader range of people because inflation is hitting everyone.

On the weekend, the Progressive Conservative government posted a pre-budget survey online that asks people what kinds of aid they would like to see.

Among the options are a cut to the sales tax, income tax reductions and one-time rebate cheques to all Manitobans.

Opposition NDP calls delay in budget preparations sign of ongoing government ‘chaos’
© 2023 The Canadian Press

