Outdoor youth hockey tournament raises over $48K for BC Children’s Hosptial

A youth outdoor hockey tournament at Apex Mountain Resort has raised an astounding $48,024.76 for the BC Children’s Hospital.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the seventh annual U11 Winter Classic returned under a picturesque blue sky, where six teams and over 100 players competed for a championship title, all in support of a good cause.

To add to the spectacle, the tournament was also held on Hockey Day in Canada, an annual event that aims to bring Canadians together to celebrate the sport.

“All season, the kids, their parents and coaches worked extremely hard together and hustled many fundraising events to come to that outstanding result,” said tournament organizer Yannick Lescarbeau.

“This tournament is becoming one of the most sought-after hockey events in the province and we are so proud of it and the whole impact this will have on everyone involved.”

The Vancouver Spirit have now won back-to-back titles, after defeating the Hollyburn Huskies in the gold medal game, while the Juan de Fuca Grizzlies captured bronze against their archrival, the Victoria Admirals. Results aside, one parent says getting a chance to see their child play outdoors was priceless.

“Best hockey experience ever,” said hockey parent Ivan Sabo. “My kid finally gets to experience outdoor hockey and winter life like the rest of Canada.”

This tournament has now raised and donated over $200,000 to the charity since the event’s inception in 2014.