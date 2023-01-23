Menu

Canada

Sunwing cancels some regular flights from Halifax, Moncton and Fredericton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2023 8:03 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: January 23'
Global News Morning Halifax: January 23
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

Sunwing airlines has reduced its flight schedules from three airports in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Tiffany Chase with the Halifax International Airport Authority confirmed Sunday that Sunwing cancelled its plans to launch once-weekly flights in February from Halifax to Orlando, Fla., and to Cayo Largo del Sur, Cuba.

She says a twice-weekly flight to Varadero, Cuba, set to begin in February will be reduced to once a week.

Courtney Burns, president of the Greater Moncton International Airport Authority, says the airline has cancelled one of two weekly flights from Moncton to Varadero, which were planned to run from mid-February until mid-May.

Burns said the airline will rebook those affected on another flight, or it will offer a full refund.

Meanwhile, the Fredericton International Airport said in a Jan. 12 Facebook post that Sunwing cancelled flights to Cayo Coco, Cuba, “due to operational constraints.”

Sunwing did not respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

