Police say no timeline on removing vehicle from Lake Ontario following Loyalist Township incident

The day after a scary incident in Loyalist Township involving a car going into Lake Ontario, more details have emerged.

At 10 a.m. on Friday police and emergency services said they received calls about a vehicle going into the lake at the intersection of County Road Six and Highway 33.

Friday evening, after police were on the scene all day, the OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) announced that they had pulled one body from the water.

In a statement released Friday evening, the OPP said:

“The URSU responded and recovered the body of one person who officers believe was the driver. Investigating officers do not believe there were any other occupants in the vehicle when it entered the water,”

Shocked residents of the nearby area stopped and looked Friday as police secured the scene for hours in advance of the dive team’s arrival.

Following the recovery of the body, police said the vehicle may remain in the water for the time being, at least through the weekend.

A representative with the OPP told Global News that a towing company has evaluated the scene, and that police are in contact with the Ministry of Environment to figure out how and when they’ll recover the vehicle from the lake.

Police said an investigation is ongoing and that, for the time being, the identity of the deceased will be kept private.