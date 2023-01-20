Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver charged after Quinte West road rage incident

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 2:45 pm
Driver charged after Quinte West road rage incident - image View image in full screen
Global News

A man is facing charges after an alleged road rage incident in Quinte West, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say on Jan. 16 at around noon, police responded to a report of a road rage incident on Stockdale Road.

Read more: OPP say car drove into Lake Ontario near Amherstview Ont.

Read next: How thieves stole a Toronto condo in ‘total title fraud’, selling it for $970,000

Police say one of the drivers involved claimed to have been struck by the other driver with a collapsible baton. They suffered minor injuries.

Trending Now

Aiden Quinn, 20, of Northumberland County is facing charges of assault with a weapon and mischief to property.

They have a Feb. 9 court date in Belleville.

Click to play video: 'Former Harbour Restaurant kitchen now being used to help female entrepreneurs'
Former Harbour Restaurant kitchen now being used to help female entrepreneurs
PoliceOPPAssaultOntario Provincial PoliceChargesRoad RageMischiefQuinte WestTrenton
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers