Driver charged after Quinte West road rage incident

A man is facing charges after an alleged road rage incident in Quinte West, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say on Jan. 16 at around noon, police responded to a report of a road rage incident on Stockdale Road.

Police say one of the drivers involved claimed to have been struck by the other driver with a collapsible baton. They suffered minor injuries.

Aiden Quinn, 20, of Northumberland County is facing charges of assault with a weapon and mischief to property.

They have a Feb. 9 court date in Belleville.