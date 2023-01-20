Driver charged after Quinte West road rage incident

A man is facing charges after an alleged road rage incident in Quinte West, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say on Jan. 16 at around noon, police responded to a report of a road rage incident on Stockdale Road.
Police say one of the drivers involved claimed to have been struck by the other driver with a collapsible baton. They suffered minor injuries.
Aiden Quinn, 20, of Northumberland County is facing charges of assault with a weapon and mischief to property.
They have a Feb. 9 court date in Belleville.
