$5,000 worth of video game cartridges stolen from Kent Street business in Lindsay: police

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating the theft of video game cartridges from a business on Tuesday.
The Kawartha Lakes Police Service said a suspect entered a Kent Street West business and broke into a locked video game cabinet. The suspect then stole numerous video game cartridges, concealing them in his clothing before leaving the store.
Read more: 2 arrested after fake ID used to buy new car at Lindsay dealership, police say
Read next: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to step down in February, won’t run in October election
Police say the value of the theft is approximately $5,000.
On Thursday, police issued a surveillance image of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.
Comments