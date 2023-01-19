$5,000 worth of video game cartridges stolen from Kent Street business in Lindsay: police

See more sharing options

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating the theft of video game cartridges from a business on Tuesday.

The Kawartha Lakes Police Service said a suspect entered a Kent Street West business and broke into a locked video game cabinet. The suspect then stole numerous video game cartridges, concealing them in his clothing before leaving the store.

Police say the value of the theft is approximately $5,000.

On Thursday, police issued a surveillance image of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.