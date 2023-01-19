Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

$5,000 worth of video game cartridges stolen from Kent Street business in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 19, 2023 10:43 am
Police in Lindsay, Ont., are looking for a suspect following the theft of $5,000 worth of video games from a business. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay, Ont., are looking for a suspect following the theft of $5,000 worth of video games from a business. Kawartha Lakes Police Service

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating the theft of video game cartridges from a business on Tuesday.

The Kawartha Lakes Police Service said a suspect entered a Kent Street West business and broke into a locked video game cabinet. The suspect then stole numerous video game cartridges, concealing them in his clothing before leaving the store.

Read more: 2 arrested after fake ID used to buy new car at Lindsay dealership, police say

Read next: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to step down in February, won’t run in October election

Police say the value of the theft is approximately $5,000.

Trending Now

On Thursday, police issued a surveillance image of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Pinball Medics brings cheer, nostalgia to Montreal'
Pinball Medics brings cheer, nostalgia to Montreal
TheftlindsayVideo GamesLindsay crimeLindsay PoliceKawartha Lakes Police ServiceLindsay OntarioVideo game theft
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers