2 arrested after fake ID used to buy new car at Lindsay dealership: police

Two people face fraud charges following an incident at a car dealership in Lindsay, Ont., late last week.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers on Jan. 12 received a report of a suspected fraud at a dealership.

Police learned that staff at the business were informed by its finance office that an online purchase of a new vehicle had been declined after a customer allegedly used fraudulent identification.

On Friday, officers attended the dealership after being informed a customer had arrived to complete the vehicle purchase.

Police launched a fraud investigation and two people were arrested.

Krista Darlington, 48, of Bradford, Ont., and Perry Opoku-Agyemang, 28, of Brampton, were each charged with fraud over $5,000 and personation with intent to obtain property.

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 23, police said Tuesday.