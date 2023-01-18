Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Billie Eilish fears for her safety after fan breaks into her home

By Becca Longmire ETCanada.com
Posted January 18, 2023 12:17 pm
Billie Eilish View image in full screen
Billie Eilish attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, Calif. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Billie Eilish has said she fears for the safety of herself and her family after a fan broke into her house “unannounced and uninvited.”

The 21-year-old is filing a restraining order against one individual named Christopher Anderson, who entered her home on January 5.

“My father and members of the Los Angeles Police Department recently informed me that an individual who goes by the name Christopher A Anderson or Chris Anderson recently entered the interior of my family’s home on January 5 2023, unannounced and uninvited, after apparently professing his love for me and expressing that he really wanted to meet me,” Eilish said in legal documents obtained by the PA News Agency.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish’s Family Home Burglarized, Suspect In Custody

Read next: Air Canada lost a man’s custom-built wheelchair, offers $300 voucher and broken replacement

The musician submitted her restraining order request to the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, asking for protection for her mother and father, Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell, as well as her brother Finneas O’Connell.

Story continues below advertisement

Eilish went on to say in the docs, “I have viewed images of this individual and can confirm I have no idea who he is and that I have had no prior relationship or communication with him.”

Trending Now

This isn’t the first time Anderson was believed to have turned up at the property, with the singer saying police had been called on five separate occasions prior to the latest incident.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish Says She’s Watched ‘The Office’ Over 30 Times: ‘It’s Playing On My Phone At All Times’

Read next: Mexico bans smoking in all public places, including beaches and hotels

“Regrettably, this is not the first time an unknown individual has attempted to contact my family and me specifically by stalking us outside my family’s home and by making professions of love to and threats of violence against me,” Eilish added.

“However, each such occasion, including the present one, causes me substantial anxiety, fear, and emotional distress over my personal safety and that of my father, mother, and brother.

“I worry that some day one of these individuals will do something violent or extremely disturbing to me or one of my family members.”

Advertisement
Billie EilishChristopher AndersonBillie Eilish Fansbillie eilish break inbillie eilish breakinbillie eilish familybillie eilish fanbillie eilish restraining orderbillie eilish stalker
© 2023 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers