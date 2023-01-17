Piikani Nation chief and council officially inaugurated

Send this page to someone via email

Piikani Nation Chief Troy Knowlton received a headdress during a transfer ceremony on Tuesday, symbolizing his taking on the role of chief.

The recently elected chief and council were officially inaugurated in Brocket, Alta.

“To go through this is an amazing experience,” Knowlton said.

After serving three previous terms as a councillor, Knowlton moves into the role of chief.

He’s joined by councillors Albertine Crow Shoe, Wesley Crow Shoe, Helen Flamand, Martin Iron Shirt, Jordan No Chief, Cynthia Provost, Neil Sharp Adze Jr. and Dimples Stump.

With an even split of men and women among the councillors, Knowlton believes this council melds experience with diverse backgrounds.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve got a great group — I know all of them,” Knowlton said. “They all bring something unique to the table and a unique perspective, rather than having what is considered an old boys club.”

2:53 Political divide on Piikani Nation leads to ongoing court proceedings

According to Knowlton, his top priority is creating more transparency between council and nation members.

“I want to bring nation members every step of the way,” Knowlton said. “That means band meetings, communication, getting word out in print and the radio station, (and) having gatherings like this where people can ask us those questions.”

But that goal could be challenging, at least with some members of the nation.

Story continues below advertisement

Last year, the council of the day faced opposition from a self-proclaimed shadow council whose members referred to themselves as the true leaders of the nation.

When asked whether that remains a concern, Knowlton said that’s a topic for the future.

“Today is not the day to talk about that kind of stuff, so we’ll leave that for another day,” Knowlton said.

Next for chief and council is planning the upcoming term with administration, mapping out the next four years for the Piikani Nation.

“We always look forward to the wisdom and the guidance chief and council bring us, and we’re very optimistic,” nation COO Corbin Provost said.