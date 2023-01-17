Indiana man arrested after toddler shown on live TV with gun

Send this page to someone via email

An Indiana father was arrested on live TV and charged after his diapered, four-year-old son was spotted roaming an apartment hallway with a loaded gun and pulling the trigger.

Shane Osborne, 45, was charged with neglect after a downstairs neighbour called police to report a child carrying what they believed to be a handgun, officials said.

The arrest was filmed Saturday night on Reelz’s On Patrol: Live, reports NBC.

On the show, Beech Grove Police officers first spoke with the neighbour who called police and then to Osborne, who told the camera that there were no firearms inside his apartment.

“I don’t have a gun,” he told police on the show, where Beech Grove officers are followed on shift. “I have never brought a gun into this house, if there is, it’s my cousin’s.”

The four responding officers were getting set to leave when another neighbour showed up with footage taken on her Ring doorbell camera, which showed the diaper-clad toddler carrying what appeared to be a real firearm.

Police then searched Osborne’s apartment, finding a 9 mm semi-automatic Smith and Wesson pistol inside a rolltop desk.

While the gun was loaded, the bullets had not yet been chambered in the gun.

Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley released a statement to Fox 59 saying he was “mortified” by the incident.

“As with all of you, I’m mortified at what took place and I’m so thankful that no one was hurt, especially the young child. I appreciate the quick action taken by the Beech Grove Police Department to secure the small child and the gun in question.”

According to a probable cause affidavit written by an officer and secured by CNN, Osborne “explained that he had been ill all day and did not know (the toddler had) left the apartment.”

“He did not know the weapon was in the apartment at this time, nor that (the child) knew where it was,” the affidavit said. “He believed (the child) was inside the apartment, playing and watching television. However, he stated that he must have been very asleep, because he did not notice (the child) leave the apartment.”

“It’s almost incomprehensible what you’re watching,” Beech Grove Deputy Police Chief Robert Mercuri told WTHR. “I saw it the next day, and even though I knew the outcome, as I’m watching the video, I was still scared. You find yourself catching your breath. I don’t know how you can watch that video, parent or non-parent, and not be shocked and disturbed.”

Osborne was scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.