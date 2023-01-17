Manitoba pledges millions to attract youth to education, jobs via Brandon college

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is spending as much as $10 million on a new development at a Brandon college, Premier Heather Stefanson announced Tuesday.

Stefanson, in Brandon for the 46th annual Manitoba Ag Days, said Assiniboine Community College’s Prairie Innovation Centre will help attract young people to jobs in Manitoba, specifically in the agriculture sector.

“As our economy emerges into a new era of growth, our government is working collaboratively with industry, the business sector and our post-secondary institutions to ensure we attract our youth to the jobs of the future, and provide the training and skills necessary to be successful,” the premier said in a statement.

Manitoba Government Announces $10-Million Investment to Support New Prairie Innovation Centre at Assiniboine Community College https://t.co/Qh1pLMxneh pic.twitter.com/QwQx7GpwSY — Manitoba Gov News (@MBGovNews) January 17, 2023

The centre is part of an ongoing expansion of the college’s programming, with the goal of addressing labour shortages and high-demand jobs in the province.

The college says the centre — which is still in the planning phases — is projected to increase enrolment by around 600 students in agriculture, environment and technology-related fields.

Stefanson said the proposed educational programming and supporting infrastructure will be assessed early this year.