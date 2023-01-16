Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate graffiti painted on York Region mall

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 16, 2023 10:27 pm
The graffiti at the mall was painted over, a spokesperson said. View image in full screen
The graffiti at the mall was painted over, a spokesperson said. Global News

Police in York Region are investigating after anti-Asian graffiti was discovered at Markville Mall in Markham, Ont.

York Regional Police said mall security contacted them on Saturday to report red and white graffiti on the property.

Stephen Lew, a local resident who spotted the graffiti and shared it on social media, said the paint contained derogatory terms targeting Asian-Canadians.

“Some people were very, very angry about it, but the thing is I don’t want anybody to be angry about it, I just want us to be aware about it,” he told Global News. “This is not only about Asian (people), or hating Asians, or predominantly Chinese, it’s about any other race that lives in Toronto.”

Police said a video shows seven male suspects in the area at the time of the incident, something the force is looking into.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Antisemitic graffiti found outside church in Toronto’s east end

Read next: Brendan Fraser gives emotional, tearful speech at Critics Choice Awards

“As soon as we were notified, we deployed our team to remove the graffiti,” a spokesperson for the mall told Global News.

“Our primary concern is for the safety and security of our customers, tenants and staff, and providing a welcoming environment for our community.”

Lew said he was shocked by what he saw.

“It almost feels like somebody just poked the knife and then you know thrust it right into your heart,” he added.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police investigating suspected hate-motivated graffiti reported at Phin Park'
Toronto police investigating suspected hate-motivated graffiti reported at Phin Park
CrimeYork Regional PoliceHate CrimeYork RegionGraffitiYRPMarkville mallcf markvilleAnti-asian Graffiti
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers