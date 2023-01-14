Toronto takes home win streak into matchup with Atlanta

See more sharing options

Atlanta Hawks (20-22, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (19-23, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Raptors -5; over/under is 233

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts Atlanta trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Raptors are 13-16 in conference matchups. Toronto is second in the NBA with 17.9 fast break points per game led by OG Anunoby averaging 4.7.

The Hawks are 14-15 in conference play. Atlanta ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 33.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 7.6.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Hawks won 124-122 in overtime in the last matchup on Nov. 19. Trae Young led the Hawks with 33 points, and Scottie Barnes led the Raptors with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is averaging 26.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Raptors. Fred VanVleet is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Young averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 27.4 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc. Bogdan Bogdanovic is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 114.6 points, 41.3 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 117.7 points, 44.8 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out for season (foot).

Hawks: Clint Capela: day to day (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.