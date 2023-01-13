3-vehicle collision closes section of Hwy. 7 west of Peterborough; multiple crashes on Hwy. 115

At least one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a three-vehicle collision on Highway 7, just west of Peterborough, on Friday morning.
Around 9:15 a.m., emergency crews responded to the collision on Highway 7 between Lansdowne and Sherbrooke streets in neighbouring Cavan-Monaghan Township.
OPP confirmed one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The highway is closed between Lansdowne Street West and Sherbrooke Street.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
OPP also issued a warning about conditions on Highway 115 near Boundary Road south of the city with a number of vehicles involved in collisions.
