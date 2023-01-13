3-vehicle collision closes section of Hwy. 7 west of Peterborough; multiple crashes on Hwy. 115

Send this page to someone via email

At least one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a three-vehicle collision on Highway 7, just west of Peterborough, on Friday morning.

Around 9:15 a.m., emergency crews responded to the collision on Highway 7 between Lansdowne and Sherbrooke streets in neighbouring Cavan-Monaghan Township.

OPP confirmed one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The highway is closed between Lansdowne Street West and Sherbrooke Street.

#Hwy7 is currently closed between Lansdowne Street West and Sherbrooke Street West as #PtboOPP officers investigate a serious three vehicle collision. #Hwy115 at Boundary Road is also seeing a high number of collisions resulting in road closures as vehicles are removed. ^ja pic.twitter.com/VZvozjNhai — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) January 13, 2023

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

OPP also issued a warning about conditions on Highway 115 near Boundary Road south of the city with a number of vehicles involved in collisions.