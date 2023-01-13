Menu

Traffic

3-vehicle collision closes section of Hwy. 7 west of Peterborough; multiple crashes on Hwy. 115

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 1:12 pm
Click to play video: '3 vehicle collision closes section of Hwy. 7 west of Peterborough'
3 vehicle collision closes section of Hwy. 7 west of Peterborough
One person was taken to hospital following a three-vehicle collision on Hwy. 7 west of Peterborough on Friday morning. The collision happened near Lansdowne and Sherbrooke streets. The collision remains under investigation by Peterborough County OPP.

At least one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a three-vehicle collision on Highway 7, just west of Peterborough, on Friday morning.

Around 9:15 a.m., emergency crews responded to the collision on Highway 7 between Lansdowne and Sherbrooke streets in neighbouring Cavan-Monaghan Township.

Read more: Tractor trailer travels wrong way on Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough

OPP confirmed one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The highway is closed between Lansdowne Street West and Sherbrooke Street.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

OPP also issued a warning about conditions on Highway 115 near Boundary Road south of the city with a number of vehicles involved in collisions.

Highway 115 has had a number of crashes on Jan. 13, 2023, OPP report. View image in full screen
Highway 115 has had a number of crashes on Jan. 13, 2023, OPP report. Central Region OPP/Twitter
