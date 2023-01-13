Menu

Canada

Saskatoon outdoor rinks open for the season

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 11:26 am
A few local residents out for an evening skate on the Achs Park outdoor rink in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
A few local residents out for an evening skate on the Achs Park outdoor rink in Saskatoon. Brenden Purdy / Global News, File

All 51 outdoor community rinks in Saskatoon are open for the season, according to the city.

The rinks, which are owned and operated by volunteers from neighbourhood community associations, are free to use.

The city noted that specific times are scheduled for skating use only, but added that outside of those times, the rinks are open for hockey, shinny or leisure skating.

A full list of locations and public skate times can be found on the City of Saskatoon website.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help with flooding, shovelling or supervising public skating is asked to contact their neighbourhood community association, or the community development office at 306-975-3378.

Security cameras to be installed after vandals target outdoor Calgary rink
