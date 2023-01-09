Ukraine versus U of M Bisons game unites hockey fans and humanity

Send this page to someone via email

Blue and yellow covered the crowd at Canada Life Centre as thousands of fans came together for a game between the University of Manitoba Bisons and the Ukrainian men’s national team. It was an event bigger than hockey alone.

“It’s going to be a great cause for humanitarian aid for Ukraine, it’s a magnificent opportunity for the Under-25 to get some experience before the university games,” fan Taras Luchak said. “It’s all good.”

Many Ukrainian players and coaches have temporarily left their families at home while they chase their hockey dream in the Hockey Can’t Stop tour.

“It’s hard mentally of course but we are trying to stay positive,” Ukrainian forward Hleb Krivoshapkin said. “We understand everything that is going on but we are trying to be professionals and we understand where we are going for what.”

This is the first time this team of Ukrainians has traveled to North America together. Playing on the other side of the world means more than just playing another game.

“It’s a very difficult time,” Ukrainian head coach Vadym Shakhraichuk said. “We are here, we are safe.”

Monday’s game started with a ceremonial face-off and was followed by the Hoosli Ukrainian Male Chorus singing both national anthems.

The game served as a fundraiser to support Ukrainians playing hockey and it’s uniting fans on both teams.

“It’s very heartwarming to see it being so successful,” fan Mariana Sklepowich said. “It’s really just lifting up your spirit and their spirit.”

For the Ukrainian athletes, as much as playing hockey can serve as an escape, they’re still dealing with the realities at home.

“A couple days ago a missile hit 100 meters from my parents’ house,” Ukrainian goalie Savva Serdyuk. “They’re doing fine right now.”

But as long as the Ukrainian team is on the road, they’re making their country and Canadians proud.

“We thought we would like to come out and support Team Ukraine because hockey can’t stop right?” fan Dan Skwarchuk said.

The Ukrainians defeated the Bisons 5-1.