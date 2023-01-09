Menu

Canada

Gonez Media acquires Toronto’s Now Magazine, plans relaunch under Now banner

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2023 1:18 pm
The Now Magazine logo. View image in full screen
The Now Magazine logo. Facebook

Online media company Gonez Media (GMI) says it has acquired Now Magazine. Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

Now Magazine published its last print edition last year, but has maintained its website.

GMI says it plans to relaunch the publication it under the Now banner in a digital-only format on Jan. 17.

It says the publication will have a major reporting focus on arts, music and entertainment, harking back to the publication’s roots as an alt newspaper.

Now will also create content on Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Gonez Media is the producer of the Brandon Gonez Show and News You Can Use which air on YouTube.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

