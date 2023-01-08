Ontario GO Train doors to close prior to departure time

Send this page to someone via email

Starting Monday, the doors on Metrolinx’s GO train services will close a minute before their departure time.

Metrolinx said the move was designed to make sure trains left on time and arrived at stations along the route on schedule.

“We have been communicating this to customers starting January 2, 2023,” a spokesperson for Metrolinx said. “Customers are being informed through PA, digital sign messaging, OTG alerts and CSA onboard train announcements.”

All GO trains will be affected by the changing beginning Monday, Jan. 9, though UP Express trains from downtown Toronto and GO buses across the system will not close their doors early.