Man reports to Toronto hospital with gunshot wounds, rushed to trauma centre

Police in Toronto are investigating a shooting reported in Toronto.
In a tweet, Toronto police said that around 4:20 a.m. on Saturday, a gunshot victim was dropped at a Toronto hospital. From there, he was taken to a trauma centre on an emergency run.
Officers told Global News the victim had serious injuries. Police are not revealing the hospital he reported to protect the victim.
The investigation continues, including a probe of the circumstances leading up to the man arriving at hospital.
