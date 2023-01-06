Cobourg police report arrests for impaired driving, breach of driving suspensions

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Cobourg, Ont., report several arrests for impaired driving or driving while suspended over the past week.

On Tuesday at around 11:10 a.m., Cobourg Police Service officers respond to reports of an unconscious driver in a vehicle in a parking lot in the area of Elgin St. East.

Officers located a man in the driver’s seat with the vehicle idling. Police determined the man was impaired by alcohol.

A 31-year-old man from Harwood, Ont. was charged with one count each of impaired driving (alcohol) and having care or control of a vehicle with an open container of liquor.

He was later released on an undertaking with a future court date.

RIDE check arrests

On Dec. 30 at around 10:40 p.m., officers were conducting a Festive RIDE program in the area of Division and Station streets when they stopped a driver.

Police say the driver showed signs of impairment and was taken to the police station where he provided breath samples.

A 61-year-old man from Baltimore, Ont., was charged with impaired driving (alcohol), driving a motor vehicle without a licence, and failing to surrender an insurance card.

He was released on an undertaking with a future court date.

Police say during the ride check, officers also arrested two people for driving while under suspension.

A 34-year-old Baltimore woman was charged with driving under suspension and operating a motor vehicle on a highway with no insurance. The car was towed from the scene.

Around 1:50 a.m. on Dec. 31, a 49-year-old man from Gores Landing, Ont., was charged with driving while under suspension, driving a vehicle without a permit, improperly displaying a licence plate, and operating an unsafe vehicle.