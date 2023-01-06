Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cobourg police report arrests for impaired driving, breach of driving suspensions

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 10:50 am
Cobourg Police Service made arrests for impaired driving and driving while suspended over the past week. View image in full screen
Cobourg Police Service made arrests for impaired driving and driving while suspended over the past week. Global News Peterborough file

Police in Cobourg, Ont., report several arrests for impaired driving or driving while suspended over the past week.

On Tuesday at around 11:10 a.m., Cobourg Police Service officers respond to reports of an unconscious driver in a vehicle in a parking lot in the area of Elgin St. East.

Read more: Impaired driver crashes into tree with young child in vehicle, London, Ont. police say

Officers located a man in the driver’s seat with the vehicle idling. Police determined the man was impaired by alcohol.

A 31-year-old man from Harwood, Ont. was charged with one count each of impaired driving (alcohol) and having care or control of a vehicle with an open container of liquor.

He was later released on an undertaking with a future court date.

Story continues below advertisement

RIDE check arrests

On Dec. 30 at around 10:40 p.m., officers were conducting a Festive RIDE program in the area of Division and Station streets when they stopped a driver.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Police say the driver showed signs of impairment and was taken to the police station where he provided breath samples.

A 61-year-old man from Baltimore, Ont., was charged with impaired driving (alcohol), driving a motor vehicle without a licence, and failing to surrender an insurance card.

He was released on an undertaking with a future court date.

Police say during the ride check, officers also arrested two people for driving while under suspension.

A 34-year-old Baltimore woman was charged with driving under suspension and operating a motor vehicle on a highway with no insurance. The car was towed from the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Around 1:50 a.m. on Dec. 31, a 49-year-old man from Gores Landing, Ont., was charged with driving while under suspension, driving a vehicle without a permit, improperly displaying a licence plate, and operating an unsafe vehicle.

Click to play video: 'Driver arrested for impaired driving along Highway 407, officers find near-empty Crown Royal bottle'
Driver arrested for impaired driving along Highway 407, officers find near-empty Crown Royal bottle
Impaired DrivingCobourgImpairedCobourg Police ServiceFestive Ridesuspended driverDriving While Suspendeddriving while under suspension
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers