Family of 8 found shot to death in Utah, including 5 children

Eight family members were found shot to death on Wednesday afternoon during a welfare check by police, sending shockwaves through a small town in southern Utah.

Five of the victims were children.

The family of eight died from apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said. Their bodies were found in a residence in Enoch, a town of only 8,000 people located about 400 kilometres south of Salt Lake City.

Authorities did not provide more details about the deaths but said they do not believe the public is in any danger. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released later.

Enoch city manager Rob Dotson said the community was sent reeling by the news and noted that the family was well known in the small town.

“Many of us have served with them in church, in the community and gone to school with these individuals,” Dotson said in a video statement Wednesday night.

“This community at this time is hurting. They’re feeling loss, they’re feeling pain and they have a lot of questions.”

The victims were found after police conducted a welfare check at their residence, which Dotson said is normal when individuals have not been seen for extended periods of time. He added that the local police department received a call that prompted the welfare check.

“We won’t know the mindsets, the thoughts of the individuals who experienced this tragedy, but we all can pray that their families and the neighbours and all will come to an understanding of what happened in this place, probably in a day or two, or maybe longer,” Dotson said, choking up at one point.

The five children who were found dead were all students in the Iron County School District, school officials said in a letter sent to parents.

“It is with deep regret that we inform you about a tragic loss to our school community,” the letter reads. “This afternoon, on Jan. 4, eight members of a family residing in Enoch with five students in our schools tragically passed away.”

The school district added that it has assembled a crisis intervention team and will make counsellors available in schools for any student, parent or staff member who needs support in the aftermath of the tragic event.

“We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help you and your child as needed,” the letter concludes.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted his condolences on Wednesday night, writing, “Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless violence. Please keep the community of Enoch in your prayers.”

Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless violence. Please keep the community of Enoch in your prayers. https://t.co/mCjejDhYGf — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) January 5, 2023

Enoch is off Interstate 15 in rural Utah, just north of the city of Cedar City and about 130 kilometres west of Bryce Canyon National Park. In 2021, the town experienced major flooding that caused damage to hundreds of homes.

— with files from The Associated Press