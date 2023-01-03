South Huron woman charged in fatal June 2022 collision with teen cyclist

See more sharing options

A 41-year-old South Huron woman is facing two charges following a fatal collision last summer near Crediton, Ont., that left a 17-year-old cyclist dead, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The collision happened around 9:50 p.m. on June 29, 2022 along Crediton Road, or Huron County Road #10, near Airport Line east of Crediton, police said.

The male cyclist struck, later identified by police as Brody Feltz, 17, of Crediton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, just over six months after the collision, police revealed two charges had been laid against a South Huron woman. Neither deals directly with the death of the cyclist.

The accused faces one count of operation while prohibited and one count of driving while under suspension, police said.

No other information has been released.

Police say the accused has been released from custody and will appear in court in Goderich later this month.