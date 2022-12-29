S&P/TSX composite up in late Thursday morning trading, U.S. stock markets also higher

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading along with U.S. markets as technology and financial stocks rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 142.02 points at 19,426.12.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 322.27 points at 33,197.98. The S&P 500 index was up 61.19 points at 3,844.41, while the Nasdaq composite was up 247.41 points at 10,460.70.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.68 US compared with 73.72 cents US on Wednesday.

The February crude contract was down US$1.43 at US$77.53 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 25 cents at US$4.43 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The February gold contract was up US$4.10 at US$1,819.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down two cents at US$3.82 a pound.