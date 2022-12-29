Menu

Canada

S&P/TSX composite up in late Thursday morning trading, U.S. stock markets also higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 29, 2022 11:28 am
As of closing Wednesday, Dec. 21, Canada's main stock index has dropped 12 per cent from the all-time high it hit in the spring. View image in full screen
A sign board in Toronto displays the level of the TSX close on Monday March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading along with U.S. markets as technology and financial stocks rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 142.02 points at 19,426.12.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 322.27 points at 33,197.98. The S&P 500 index was up 61.19 points at 3,844.41, while the Nasdaq composite was up 247.41 points at 10,460.70.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.68 US compared with 73.72 cents US on Wednesday.

S&P/TSX composite down more than one per cent, U.S. markets also fall

The February crude contract was down US$1.43 at US$77.53 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 25 cents at US$4.43 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$4.10 at US$1,819.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down two cents at US$3.82 a pound.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

