S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower

Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading in broad-based losses led by the energy sector.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 169.07 points at 19,337.58 in the first trading after the Christmas holiday.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 151.31 points at 33,090.25. The S&P 500 index was down 22.88 points at 3,806.37, while the Nasdaq composite was down 87.85 points at 10,265.37.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.60 US compared with 73.51 cents US on Friday.

The February crude contract was down US$2.10 at US$77.43 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 60 cents at US$4.52 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$16.30 at US$1,806.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down two cents at US$3.83 a pound.