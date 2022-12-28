Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 28, 2022 11:40 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov.11, 2022. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov.11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading in broad-based losses led by the energy sector.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 169.07 points at 19,337.58 in the first trading after the Christmas holiday.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 151.31 points at 33,090.25. The S&P 500 index was down 22.88 points at 3,806.37, while the Nasdaq composite was down 87.85 points at 10,265.37.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: S&P/TSX composite up in late Friday morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.60 US compared with 73.51 cents US on Friday.

The February crude contract was down US$2.10 at US$77.43 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 60 cents at US$4.52 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The February gold contract was down US$16.30 at US$1,806.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down two cents at US$3.83 a pound.

TorontostocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangestock marketstsx s&p
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers