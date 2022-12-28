Police share new details on death of woman found behind London, Ont. school

Police in London, Ont., say the death of a woman who died in hospital after being found behind a school in medical distress has been deemed not suspicious.
Officers were called to Jack Chambers Public School on Hastings Drive shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday for a woman in medical distress, police said.
A woman was found and rushed to hospital by ambulance, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.
Investigators have confirmed the deceased to be a woman, and say no further identifying information is being released at this time.
Members of the major crime section continue to assist the chief coroner with this investigation.
