Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police share new details on death of woman found behind London, Ont. school

By Jaclyn Carbone 980 CFPL
Posted December 28, 2022 11:14 am
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of a London police vehicle. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Police in London, Ont., say the death of a woman who died in hospital after being found behind a school in medical distress has been deemed not suspicious.

Officers were called to Jack Chambers Public School on Hastings Drive shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday for a woman in medical distress, police said.

Read more: Female dies after medical distress behind school, London, Ont. police say

A woman was found and rushed to hospital by ambulance, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Investigators have confirmed the deceased to be a woman, and say no further identifying information is being released at this time.

Members of the major crime section continue to assist the chief coroner with this investigation.

Advertisement
SchoolLondon PoliceDeathLdnontchief coronerNot Suspiciousmedicall distress
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers