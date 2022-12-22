Calls to Sask. furnace companies on the rise; tips on how to check your furnace

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a busy time for furnace companies in Saskatchewan during these frigid winter temperatures.

Michael Schaffer, project manager at Regina Plumbing, said he is getting more than 50 calls a day.

“People calling because well, first of all, they have no heat,” Schaffer said. “We always ask our client on the phone, ‘is the power on? Is there possibly a breaker that’s off? Is it frosted over? Is there a snow bank built up against your piping preventing your furnace from aspirating?.'”

He said in order to check if your furnace is running, you should be able to see a large plume of exhaust discharging outside of the building.

“A lot of furnaces are vented out their basement side wall and they will have to bundle up and go outside and have a look for themselves to make sure that the piping is clear.”

Extreme cold warnings are currently in place in Saskatchewan.

Schaffer said to keep your furnace in good shape it’s important to do annual maintenance. “A furnace is just like a vehicle needs to be maintained. Check your furnace. Make sure that your discharge for your furnace is discharging to the outside.”

Schaffer said that the first indication of a furnace not working is a drop in temperature inside the home or if it takes a long time for your home to heat up – those are some telltale signs to watch out for.

He added that people with carbon monoxide detectors in their homes should make sure they are in good condition and up to date. “If that goes off, definitely call a technician immediately because there may be additional issues with your furnace as well.”