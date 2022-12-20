Actor Lauren Ash calls for public support of Belleville, Ont. humane society

Send this page to someone via email

The Humane Society Hastings Prince Edward has received support from an actor on an American sitcom.

Actor, comedian and Belleville native Lauren Ash is calling upon animal lovers to support her hometown animal shelter’s Last Mile Campaign.

Humane Society Hastings Prince Edward released a video of Ash Tuesday, recorded from her home in Los Angeles, calling upon animal lovers to support the Last Mile Capital Campaign, which aims to raise the final $1 million needed for the new Animal Care and Community Education Centre at 34 Wallbridge-Loyalist Rd.

“When Humane Society Hastings Prince Edward reached out to me, I was very excited to help…. Animals, like Peaches here, give us so much and never ask for anything in return so I am more than happy to ask on their behalf,” Ash, best known for her role as Dina Fox on the sitcom Superstore, says in the video.

Story continues below advertisement

Ash was born and raised in Belleville and was a visitor to the HSHPE’s shelter on Avonlough Road with her mother.

According to the humane society, Ash has become a well-known supporter and advocate for sheltered animals and was, most recently, the spokesperson for The Best Friends Animal Society based in Los Angeles, New York, Atlantic City, N.J., and Salt Lake City.

“We are delighted, honoured and grateful to have Lauren join our efforts to encourage everyone to support the new centre,” said Greg Sudds, chair of the It Takes Heart campaign. “As we all know, the last mile is always the hardest, and we will need everyone to help us reach our $6 million goal.”