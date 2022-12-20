Chances of a white Christmas in Halifax ‘less than one in 10’: meteorologist

Send this page to someone via email

The chances of Haligonians waking up to snow on Christmas Day this year are slim.

Global News’ chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell says cities across western and central Canada are forecasted to see heavy snowfall this week and extremely cold temperatures.

The storm coming from Siberia will mean much of the country will see a white Christmas — but it likely won’t reach Halifax.

“If I was a betting man, I would not bet the house on that one,” Farnell said.

According to him, there’s less than a 10 per cent chance of snow in the city this weekend.

“You need a lot of ingredients to come together for there to be a white Christmas,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is going to warm up. It’s going to be extremely windy on Christmas Eve, but it’s a mild southerly flow of air that’s going to erase even the areas outside of Halifax that have snow on the ground right now.”

In other words, even places that have snow on the ground right now, will likely see it melt away.

“It does turn colder on Christmas Day, so maybe there’ll be some flurries in the air. But don’t expect to wake up Christmas morning in Halifax with snow on the ground.”

Storm surge expected

Though there many not be much snow on the ground, it may be rainy this weekend in Halifax.

Environment Canada issued a weather statement Tuesday warning Nova Scotians of a developing storm expected to hit the Maritimes.

“While it is too soon to provide specific details, the potential exists for strong winds accompanied by significant amounts of rain,” read the statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Very large waves, storm surge and a run of spring tides have the potential to produce warning level storm surge and rough and pounding surf for Friday into Saturday.”

The weather will impact south-facing shorelines, as well as mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton Island, according to the agency.

It said power outages are also possible.