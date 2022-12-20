Menu

Man succumbs to injuries weeks after single-vehicle crash on Hamilton Mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 11:27 am
Hamilton Police investigate a fatal shooting in the east end. View image in full screen
Police say they are now investigating an early December fatal crash on Hamilton Mountain. Global News

Hamilton Police say they are now investigating the city’s 23rd traffic-related fatality of 2022 after a man involved in an early December single-vehicle crash died in hospital.

Investigators say the 91-year-old Hamilton man’s car struck a parked vehicle and came to rest on its roof in an afternoon collision on Dec. 2 on Dragoon Drive just east of Upper Wellington Street.

“The male was removed from the vehicle and transported to hospital with what was believed to be non-life-threatening injuries at the time,” said Const. Krista-Lee Ernst in a release.

Read more: Damage around $500K following late night blaze at vacant building in downtown Hamilton

“It was determined that this was as a result of injuries sustained during the collision.”

Police are seeking witnesses and camera footage from vehicles or nearby businesses to aid the ongoing probe.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton Police.

