Crime

Woman charged after pedestrian struck by impaired driver, Halifax police say

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted December 15, 2022 2:09 pm
Halifax Regional Police say a woman was arrested for impaired driving after a pedestrian was struck on a sidewalk.

In a release, police said the incident occurred just before 1 p.m. Thursday, on Wyse Road in Dartmouth.

The driver was turning right onto Wyse when she hit the pedestrian, who was then taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a 35-year-old woman was charged with operating a conveyance while having a blood alcohol concentration over 80 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood and operating a conveyance while impaired causing bodily harm.

“Halifax Regional Police would like to remind the public that if you see a potential impaired driver, call 911 immediately and give the call taker your location,” read the release.

Witnesses should also include a licence plate number, colour, make and model, the direction of travel for the vehicle and a description of the driver when possible, police said.

The driver is set to appear in court at a later date.

