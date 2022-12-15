Woman charged after pedestrian struck by impaired driver, Halifax police say

Halifax Regional Police say a woman was arrested for impaired driving after a pedestrian was struck on a sidewalk.
In a release, police said the incident occurred just before 1 p.m. Thursday, on Wyse Road in Dartmouth.
The driver was turning right onto Wyse when she hit the pedestrian, who was then taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said a 35-year-old woman was charged with operating a conveyance while having a blood alcohol concentration over 80 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood and operating a conveyance while impaired causing bodily harm.
“Halifax Regional Police would like to remind the public that if you see a potential impaired driver, call 911 immediately and give the call taker your location,” read the release.
Witnesses should also include a licence plate number, colour, make and model, the direction of travel for the vehicle and a description of the driver when possible, police said.
The driver is set to appear in court at a later date.
