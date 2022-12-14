Paul Haggis’ name to be removed from London, Ont. park after unanimous council vote

A park in the south end of London, Ont., will no longer bear the name of Oscar-winning screenwriter and film director Paul Haggis, according to city officials.
On Tuesday, city council voted unanimously to strip the London natives’ name from the park at 2875 Bateman Trail with no debate on the motion recently put forward by Ward 12 Coun. Elizabeth Peloza.
Read more: London, Ont. moves closer to renaming Paul Haggis Park
Last month, Haggis, 69, was ordered to pay US$7.5 million in compensatory damages in a New York civil case in which a woman accused him of raping her in 2013.
-
Subaru recalls nearly 14K vehicles in Canada over potential fire risk
-
Elon Musk is no longer the richest person in the world, says Forbes
Days later, he was ordered to pay an additional US$2.5 million in punitive damages, for a total of US$10 million, or about C$13.3 million.
As per the motion, city staff will begin the process of renaming the park, which includes consulting with neighbours on a new name.
The park was named after Haggis in 2011.
— with files from Global News’ Andrew Graham.
Comments