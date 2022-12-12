Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

Musk’s Twitter disbands Trust and Safety Council consists of civil, human right groups

By Matt O'brien and Barbara Ortutay The Associated Press
Posted December 12, 2022 10:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Hate speech surging on Twitter under Elon Musk'
Hate speech surging on Twitter under Elon Musk
Hate speech on Twitter has dramatically surged since Elon Musk took over the social media platform, despite his claims of cracking down on it. Jackson Proskow reports on the flood of previously banned users returning, and how advertisers and governments are reacting – Dec 2, 2022

Elon Musk’s Twitter has dissolved its Trust and Safety Council, the advisory group of nearly 100 independent civil, human rights and other organizations that the company formed in 2016 to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm and other problems on the platform.

The council had been scheduled to meet with Twitter representatives on Monday night. But Twitter informed the group via email that it was disbanding it shortly before the meeting was to take place, according to multiple members.

The council members, who provided images of the email from Twitter to The Associated Press, spoke on the condition of anonymity due to fears of retaliation

Trending Now
Trending Now

“Our work to make Twitter a safe, informative place will be moving faster and more aggressively than ever before and we will continue to welcome your ideas going forward about how to achieve this goal,” said the email, which was signed “Twitter.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Elon Musk booed heartily during surprise appearance at Dave Chappelle show

Click to play video: 'Twitter faces an uncertain future'
Twitter faces an uncertain future
TwitterElon Muskelon musk twitterMusk TwitterTwitter Elon Musk sagaTrust and Safety CouncilTwitter Trust and Safety Council
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers