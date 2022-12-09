YMCA of Eastern Ontario honours local residents with peace medal

The YMCA of Eastern Ontario has presented its annual peace medal awards to a pair of recipients.
This year’s recipients include Kingston artist Heather Haynes.
She operates Haynes studio and the “wall of courage.”
Read more: Loyalist Township man charged with impaired driving
Read More
The second person to receive this year’s honour is Mezaun Hodge, who works with the diversity advisory coalition of Leeds and Grenville.
Trending Now
-
Twitter under investigation for allegedly setting up illegal bedrooms in company HQ
-
Stiff-person syndrome: What we know about Céline Dion’s rare condition
Trending Now
YMCAs celebrate acts of peace by recognizing individuals and groups who, without special resources, status, wealth or position, have demonstrated a commitment to building peace within their community or communities elsewhere in the world.
Comments