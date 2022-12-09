YMCA of Eastern Ontario honours local residents with peace medal

See more sharing options

The YMCA of Eastern Ontario has presented its annual peace medal awards to a pair of recipients.

This year’s recipients include Kingston artist Heather Haynes.

She operates Haynes studio and the “wall of courage.”

The second person to receive this year’s honour is Mezaun Hodge, who works with the diversity advisory coalition of Leeds and Grenville.

YMCAs celebrate acts of peace by recognizing individuals and groups who, without special resources, status, wealth or position, have demonstrated a commitment to building peace within their community or communities elsewhere in the world.