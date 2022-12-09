Menu

Canada

YMCA of Eastern Ontario honours local residents with peace medal

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 3:39 pm
The YMCA of Eastern Ontario has handed out its annual Peace medals. View image in full screen
The YMCA of Eastern Ontario has handed out its annual Peace medals. YMCA

The YMCA of Eastern Ontario has presented its annual peace medal awards to a pair of recipients.

This year’s recipients include Kingston artist Heather Haynes.

She operates Haynes studio and the “wall of courage.”

Read more: Loyalist Township man charged with impaired driving

The second person to receive this year’s honour is Mezaun Hodge, who works with the diversity advisory coalition of Leeds and Grenville.

YMCAs celebrate acts of peace by recognizing individuals and groups who, without special resources, status, wealth or position, have demonstrated a commitment to building peace within their community or communities elsewhere in the world.

