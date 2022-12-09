Loyalist Township man charged with impaired driving

See more sharing options

A Loyalist Township man is facing an impaired driving charge after a single-vehicle rollover on Bath Road in Loyalist Township.

Provincial police say it happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday near the entrance to Milhaven institution.

Loyalist firefighters had to extricate the driver from the vehicle.

He was alone and suffered minor injuries.

Charged is 60-year-old Allan Kavaner.