Crime

Loyalist Township man charged with impaired driving

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 12:44 pm
OPP have charged a Loyalist Township man with impaired driving. View image in full screen
OPP have charged a Loyalist Township man with impaired driving. Global News

A Loyalist Township man is facing an impaired driving charge after a single-vehicle rollover on Bath Road in Loyalist Township.

Provincial police say it happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday near the entrance to Milhaven institution.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. community steps up after fire damages three sleeping cabins

Loyalist firefighters had to extricate the driver from the vehicle.

He was alone and suffered minor injuries.

Charged is 60-year-old Allan Kavaner.

