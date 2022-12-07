Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Marie-Philip Poulin first female hockey player to win Canada’s athlete of the year honour

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2022 2:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Marie-Philip Poulin'
Marie-Philip Poulin
Team Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin not only led her team to a goldmedal victory against the US she was also Canada’s flag bearer at the 2022 Beijing Olympic games. The hockey legend joins Global’s Laura Casella to talk about her career and having the support of her community – Mar 18, 2022

Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin has won the 2023 Northern Star Award, making her the first female hockey player to claim the honour given annually to Canada’s athlete of the year.

The 31-year-old Beauceville, Que. forward led Canada’s women’s hockey team to both a world title and Olympic gold — scoring twice in a 3-2 win over the U.S. in the championship game in Beijing.

Poulin finished second in scoring at the Beijing Games with 17 points, one behind teammate Sarah Nurse.

She had 10 points in seven games at the world championship in Denmark, including an assist on Brianne Jenner’s opening goal in a 2-1 win over the U.S. in the gold-medal game.

Read more: ‘Golden goaler’ Marie-Philip Poulin weighs in on new job with the Habs and women’s pro hockey

Story continues below advertisement

Poulin is the first female hockey player to win the award, and the ninth hockey player overall.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price was the last to win in 2015.

Media members from across Canada voted Wednesday on the annual Toronto Star award. Other contenders included tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime, golfer Brooke Henderson, swimmer Summer McIntosh, speedskater Isabelle Weidemann, soccer player Alphonso Davies, Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar and B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke.

The Northern Star Award has been handed out annually since 1936.

Until this year it was named the Lou Marsh Award after a former football player and NHL referee who spent more than 40 years working in the Toronto Star’s sports department.

READ MORE: Montreal Canadiens hire Marie-Philip Poulin as player development consultant

The award was recently renamed after concerns surfaced in recent years over some of the racist language used in Marsh’s writing.

Poulin is also a nominee for the The Canadian Press female athlete of the year award, which will be announced on Dec. 28.

HockeyTeam CanadaCarey PriceWomen's HockeyMarie-Philip PoulinBeaucevilleWomen's Professional HockeyNorthern Star Award
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers