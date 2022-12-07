Man accused of procuring young victim coached girls basketball for past 10 years: Peel police

Send this page to someone via email

A man accused of attempting to recruit a young victim to work in the sex trade has coached high-school-aged girls in basketball for the last 10 years, Peel Regional Police say.

Police issued a news release Wednesday which said investigators believe there may be more victims of prostitution offences related to this incident.

Detectives launched an investigation on July 9 this year into allegations that a man had attempted to recruit an underage victim to work in the sex trade, the release said.

The man has coached young females in basketball across Peel Region for the last 10 years, police added.

Brampton resident Nathaniel Peters, 33, was arrested on Monday, charged with procuring a person under the age of 18.

He was held for a bail hearing and appeared in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3555 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sex crimes, help is available:

Visit the Department of Justice’s Victim Services Directory for a list of support services in your area.

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (toll-free) Available 24/7 or Text CONNECT 686868