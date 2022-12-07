Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man accused of procuring young victim coached girls basketball for past 10 years: Peel police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 2:08 pm
Nathaniel Peters was arrested on Monday. View image in full screen
Nathaniel Peters was arrested on Monday. Handout / Peel Regional Police

A man accused of attempting to recruit a young victim to work in the sex trade has coached high-school-aged girls in basketball for the last 10 years, Peel Regional Police say.

Police issued a news release Wednesday which said investigators believe there may be more victims of prostitution offences related to this incident.

Detectives launched an investigation on July 9 this year into allegations that a man had attempted to recruit an underage victim to work in the sex trade, the release said.

Read more: 3 charged in ‘grandparent scam’ after 73-year-old Ontario woman loses $5,000

The man has coached young females in basketball across Peel Region for the last 10 years, police added.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Brampton resident Nathaniel Peters, 33, was arrested on Monday, charged with procuring a person under the age of 18.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held for a bail hearing and appeared in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3555 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sex crimes, help is available:

  • Visit the Department of Justice’s Victim Services Directory for a list of support services in your area.
  • Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (toll-free) Available 24/7 or Text CONNECT 686868
Click to play video: 'Toronto police investigate city’s latest homicide in East York'
Toronto police investigate city’s latest homicide in East York
Crimepeel regional policepeel policePeel Regionsex traffickingProstitutionPeel Region crimeGirls basketballprocuringhigh-school girls
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers