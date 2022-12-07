Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Woman injured in targeted shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C., police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 10:38 am
maple ridge shooting View image in full screen
Police are investigating a shooting on Monday in Maple Ridge, B.C. Global News

A woman was sent to hospital after a targeted shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C., police say.

The shooting took place 7:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the 23600 block of Dewdney Trunk Road.

Read more: Two people dead following shooting at Prince Rupert, B.C. mall

“At this time, police believe that this was a targeted incident and there are no public safety concerns to the general public,” said Cpl. Julie Klaussner.

“This is not related to the Lower Mainland Gang conflict.”

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Read more: More shots fired in Merritt, B.C. three days after several shootings

Anyone with surveillance or dashcam footage between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. from the area can contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-476-6941.

Police did not provide any information regarding a suspect.

Global News has reached out to Ridge Meadows RCMP for more information.

Investigation continues at East Vancouver home
