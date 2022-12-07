Woman injured in targeted shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C., police say

See more sharing options

A woman was sent to hospital after a targeted shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C., police say.

The shooting took place 7:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the 23600 block of Dewdney Trunk Road.

Ridge Meadows RCMP is seeking dash camera, video surveillance and witnesses for shooting that occurred on December 5, at approximately 7:30 pm. Read our release here; https://t.co/ZTCZNqEsqN pic.twitter.com/Gh210AfI1P — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) December 7, 2022

“At this time, police believe that this was a targeted incident and there are no public safety concerns to the general public,” said Cpl. Julie Klaussner.

“This is not related to the Lower Mainland Gang conflict.”

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with surveillance or dashcam footage between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. from the area can contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-476-6941.

Police did not provide any information regarding a suspect.

Global News has reached out to Ridge Meadows RCMP for more information.