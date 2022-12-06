COP15: Quebec premier says province will protect 30 per cent of territory by 2030

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Premier François Legault says the province will protect 30 per cent of its land and water by 2030, up from the current 17 per cent.

The premier made the commitment Tuesday at the official opening ceremony of the COP 15 biodiversity conference in Montreal.

Legault says the province will acquire land, particularly in southern Quebec, to be protected and increase access to protected lands.

He says the government will also fight invasive aquatic plants and work with different economic actors to lessen harmful effects on biodiversity.

The Canadian government has said it hopes to see the UN conference yield a global deal to protect 30 per cent of the planet by 2030.

Legault says the province will spend $650 million over the next seven years, including $345 million over the next four years as part of its plan.

“Quebec is lucky to have a vast, magnificent territory. It’s very precious,” Legault said. “And we have a duty to bequeath the beauty of this territory to our children.”