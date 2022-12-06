Menu

Environment

COP15: Quebec premier says province will protect 30 per cent of territory by 2030

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2022 4:39 pm
Click to play video: 'COP15 delegates to gather in Montreal as negotiations continue'
COP15 delegates to gather in Montreal as negotiations continue
Thousands of delegates are gathering in Montreal as the United Nations' (UN) COP 15 Summit starts on Wednesday. With the UN reporting that the earth is experiencing its largest loss of life since the dinosaurs, the event to examine ways to preserve biodiversity and protect global ecosystems couldn't come at a more crucial time. As Amanda Jelowicki reports, what the delegates will agree to is still being negotiated.

Quebec Premier François Legault says the province will protect 30 per cent of its land and water by 2030, up from the current 17 per cent.

The premier made the commitment Tuesday at the official opening ceremony of the COP 15 biodiversity conference in Montreal.

Legault says the province will acquire land, particularly in southern Quebec, to be protected and increase access to protected lands.

He says the government will also fight invasive aquatic plants and work with different economic actors to lessen harmful effects on biodiversity.

The Canadian government has said it hopes to see the UN conference yield a global deal to protect 30 per cent of the planet by 2030.

Story continues below advertisement

Legault says the province will spend $650 million over the next seven years, including $345 million over the next four years as part of its plan.

“Quebec is lucky to have a vast, magnificent territory. It’s very precious,” Legault said. “And we have a duty to bequeath the beauty of this territory to our children.”

