  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Crime

Aurora, Ont. man charged in Woodstock arsons, police say

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted December 5, 2022 12:45 pm
Woodstock Police Service building View image in full screen
Woodstock, Ont. police have charged a male youth with seven sex and child pornography related offences. Woodstock Police Service / Twitter

A 49-year-old Aurora, Ont. man is facing seven arson counts in connection with two incidents involving the same home one month apart, police said.

Emergency crews were first called around 1:50 a.m. on Oct. 11 to a home on Dorchester Court near Guysborough Drive for a report of a suspicious fire.

In a statement at the time, police alleged a male suspect had walked from the Guysborough area to the home carrying a bag of liquid, which he poured onto two vehicles parked in the driveway.

Police allege the man set the liquid on fire and then fled eastbound down Guysborough in a small sedan.

The fire engulfed the two vehicles and damaged the driveway and the garage, police said. Damage was estimated at a cost of roughly $200,000, they said.

Read more: Former Woodstock, Ont. doctor facing more child porn charges: police

The same home was later targeted in a second arson incident on Nov. 12, police said Monday.

As a result of the investigation, police said search warrants were conducted in Aurora and St. Thomas on Nov. 23, and a 49-year-old Aurora man was taken into custody.

The accused faces five counts of arson with disregard for human life and two counts of arson, police said.

Investigation into the incidents is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

