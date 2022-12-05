Menu

World

Canada targets 3 wealthy Haitians with sanctions amid unrest in Caribbean nation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2022 11:57 am
Click to play video: 'Chaos in Haiti: What is Canada’s responsibility?'
Chaos in Haiti: What is Canada’s responsibility?
WATCH ABOVE: Chaos in Haiti -- what is Canada’s responsibility? – Nov 22, 2022

Canada is imposing more sanctions on Haitian elites it accuses of empowering gangs in the Caribbean country. The new sanctions freeze Canadian assets held by three of the country’s wealthiest people.

Read more: Canada sanctions 3 more Haitian elites over ‘illicit’ support to armed gangs

They include Gilbert Bigio, who is often called the richest person in Haiti, as well as Reynold Deeb and Sherif Abdallah.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly accuses the trio of providing “illicit financial and operational support to armed gangs” through money laundering and “other acts of corruption.”

Gangs have paralyzed Haiti by blocking access to roads, fuel and essentials, leading the government to call for an international military intervention, which Ottawa is considering leading.

Click to play video: 'Thousands protest in Haiti against Canada, U.S. sending police and military supplies'
Thousands protest in Haiti against Canada, U.S. sending police and military supplies

But some Haitians fear that will only help parts of the government, which they say is responsible for corruption and a worsening cholera outbreak, stay in power.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Haitian political parties must all agree if Canada leads military intervention: Trudeau

Joly is also asking countries “to follow our lead and impose sanctions against gangs and their supporters.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press

