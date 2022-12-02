‘Now is not the time’: Saskatchewan watches B.C.’s drug decriminalization

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. will be moving to a three-year exemption to remove criminal penalties for people who possess a small amount of certain illegal drugs for personal use starting on Jan. 31, 2023.

The BC Coroners Service said at least 1,827 people have died due to illicit drugs in the first 10 months of 2022. But B.C. isn’t the only province struggling with a drug toxicity death problem.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service reports that there were 200 suspected drug toxicity deaths in the province between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31.

An overdose outreach team was announced in the province on Thursday to attempt to reduce the number of overdoses, with Mental Health and Addictions Minister Everett Hindley noting that overdose cases are having a major impact on the province.

“The ultimate cost, and what we’re trying to deal with and address is the loss of life. We’re trying to do everything we can to prevent people from losing their lives to addictions,” Hindley said.

“As part of that as well, this is having a significant impact on our health-care system, and on our first responders, our fire departments, our police departments, our paramedics and ambulance services across this province that are spending significant resources.”

Hindley noted that Saskatchewan has been spending record amounts on mental health and addictions services.

Kayla DeMong with Prairie Harm Reduction in Saskatoon says they also have data showing the cost that overdoses are having, but says they don’t get a direct answer from the government when they ask why drug decriminalization isn’t a part of the discussion.

“We get very generalized responses when we ask why. It’d be nice if they gave a definitive response to why they are refusing to look at what has been said is best practices,” DeMong said.

“And we have the data to show that these initiatives have a huge impact, not only on quality of life for individuals, but on the cost of substance use to our justice system, our health system and our social services system, right? And the cost savings are massive.”

DeMong noted that there were flaws with the B.C. decriminalization system, but added that a perfect system would be difficult to create.

The First Nations Health Authority (FNHA) in B.C. outlines on its website that people 18 years or older will be able to possess a cumulative amount of 2.5 grams of certain illicit drugs without fines, arrest or seizure.

The drugs being decriminalized are opioids, including heroin and fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamines and MDMA (ecstasy), with the FNHA noting that these are the drugs that are poisoned in B.C.’s toxic drug supply.

It also noted that this will help reduce stigma so people can get help.

“This will mean that many people are likely to be more open about their substance use, talk about it with friends, families and care providers, and feel like they do not have to hide their use – and use alone, where no one is available to provide naloxone or call for help,” FNHA’s website reads.

Minister of Justice Bronwyn Eyre says this system slated in the new year for B.C. is further reaching than other jurisdictions have gone.

“B.C. gets to be the guinea pig, if you like, for this pilot project with the federal government,” Eyre said.

She said Saskatchewan will be watching to see how the project comes along, but noted the province wasn’t considering the same move right now.

“We would suggest that now is not the time to decriminalize hard drugs,” Eyre said.

“I know part of the narrative has been about lowering stigma. I guess Saskatchewan would suggest that the stigma really comes down to the risk of harm, tragically of death.”

Hindley seemed to disagree, noting they are actually working to end the stigma by way of awareness campaigns to shed a light on the services being offered in Saskatchewan.

“It’s important to address stigma, and we talk about this for addictions, but also for mental health,” Hindley said.

He said there’s been a positive push with mental health in terms of community engagement and awareness, saying that it’s OK for people to reach out for help, and not handle in isolation.

“What we’re seeing with addictions reaches each and every one of our communities. I think all of us don’t have to look too far in our communities and our own neighbourhoods to be able to point to someone who might be struggling with addiction,” Hindley said.

“Stigma should not be a barrier to access support to help a person that might be facing an addictions challenge.”